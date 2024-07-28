Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.52.

Air Canada stock opened at C$16.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$15.93 and a 1-year high of C$24.76.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

