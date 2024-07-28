Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at TD Cowen

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALK. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

