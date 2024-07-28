Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.990-1.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 6.3 %

ALEX stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,606. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.90%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Featured Stories

