Algorand (ALGO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26.00 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $26.00 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00040539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000613 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,800,760 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

