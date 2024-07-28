Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $10.07 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $10.43.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
