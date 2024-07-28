Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $163,000 in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,034 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 159,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 168,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 370,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 592,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 36,222 shares in the last quarter.

BLE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 84,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,375. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

