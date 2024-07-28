ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Trading Up 0.9%

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.08. Approximately 22,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 134,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Clean Energy ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACES. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,890,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

