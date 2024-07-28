Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the June 30th total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,318,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alstom Trading Up 0.5 %

ALSMY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.91. 713,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,633. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. Alstom has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.08.

Alstom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Alstom’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

