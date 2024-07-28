Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MO traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. 6,995,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,154,169. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

