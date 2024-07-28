American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70-1.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-1.300 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

