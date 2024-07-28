American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. American Airlines Group updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70-1.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-1.300 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

