Americanas S.A. (BZWHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Americanas Price Performance

BZWHF stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. Americanas has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $24.07.

