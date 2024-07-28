AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 83.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,693 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $34,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.27. 864,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.46 and a 200 day moving average of $172.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

