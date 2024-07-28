AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $55,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $589,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 48.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,535 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4,845.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after acquiring an additional 663,385 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $64,284,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,573,000 after acquiring an additional 255,193 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.27. 864,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,840. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.48. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.