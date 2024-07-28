Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 787,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,846,000 after acquiring an additional 173,912 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 86,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.85. 1,515,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.21 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.29. The firm has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.