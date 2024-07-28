AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Up 108.9% in July

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the June 30th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $188,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 398,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,320.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $188,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 398,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,320.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 4,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $95,192.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,056.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,035 shares of company stock worth $670,025. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in AMREP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMREP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in AMREP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in AMREP by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 65,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in AMREP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AMREP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of AMREP stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $22.65. 76,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. AMREP has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $119.82 million, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.91.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

