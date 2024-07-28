Analysts Offer Predictions for Hydro One Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Hydro One in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on H. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.50 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.89.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$42.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Hydro One has a one year low of C$32.79 and a one year high of C$42.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.82.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

