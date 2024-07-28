Analysts Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Price Target at $237.09

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 over the last three months. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DKS opened at $208.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.39. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $234.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

