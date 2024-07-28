Analyzing National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) & Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN)

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for National Bankshares and Bay National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $43.94 million 4.27 $15.69 million $2.26 14.08 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares National Bankshares and Bay National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Volatility & Risk

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Bankshares and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 19.00% 10.17% 0.81% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.7% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Bankshares beats Bay National on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About Bay National

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

