Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the June 30th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NGLOY stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 401,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,266. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. Anglo American has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $17.60.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
