Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $17.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

APLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,340,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2,643.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 85,733 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3,768.4% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 348,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 339,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

