AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. AptarGroup updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.380-1.460 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.38-1.46 EPS.

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $146.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average of $141.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $151.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATR. William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on ATR

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.