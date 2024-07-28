Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in July

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:ARSMF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 33,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,522. Ares Strategic Mining has a 1-year low of 0.09 and a 1-year high of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.14.

Get Ares Strategic Mining alerts:

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of fluorspar properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 353 claims covering an area of approximately 5,982 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 55 claims covering an area of approximately 55,000 acres located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.