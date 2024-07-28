Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in July

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Down 3.7 %
OTCMKTS:ARSMF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 33,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,522. Ares Strategic Mining has a 1-year low of 0.09 and a 1-year high of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.14.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Strategic Mining
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.