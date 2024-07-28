argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.34 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34, Zacks reports. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share.

argenx Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $494.46 on Friday. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $532.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.63 and a 200 day moving average of $394.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on argenx from $545.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.05.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

