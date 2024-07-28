Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Unisys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Unisys by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,532,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 300,941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,123,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,226,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unisys by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 808,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Unisys by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 769,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 97,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 78,868 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $400,649.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,685.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UIS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,570. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $334.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.90 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unisys Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

