Aristides Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 81,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 450,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.
Costamare Price Performance
Shares of CMRE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.10. 831,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,939. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Costamare Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 17.83%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Costamare
