Aristides Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 81,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 450,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Price Performance

Shares of CMRE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.10. 831,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,939. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Costamare had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMRE

About Costamare

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.