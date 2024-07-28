Aristides Capital LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.74. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amdocs

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.