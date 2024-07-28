Aristides Capital LLC Takes Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.02. 375,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

