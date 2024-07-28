Ark Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $71.71 million and approximately $12.29 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000830 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000595 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001482 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,428,432 coins and its circulating supply is 182,428,022 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

