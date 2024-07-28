Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $2,081,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $3,097,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $39,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.25. The stock had a trading volume of 193,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,014. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.65. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $133.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

