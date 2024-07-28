Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 432,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 674,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AOT shares. Raymond James upgraded Ascot Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$299.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.64.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ascot Resources Ltd. will post 0.005022 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

