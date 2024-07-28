ASD (ASD) Market Cap Achieves $28.77 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last week, ASD has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $28.77 million and $1.48 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,121.21 or 0.99997563 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006783 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00072842 BTC.

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04350537 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,457,464.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

