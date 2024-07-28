ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Down 37.8% in July

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the June 30th total of 270,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,682.0 days.

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMF remained flat at $4.65 during midday trading on Friday. ASOS has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

