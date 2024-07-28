Astar (ASTR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.93 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. Astar has a market cap of $520.81 million and approximately $18.93 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Astar has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,173,081,578 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,058,858,159 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

