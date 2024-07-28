AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,074 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

T traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.01. 30,844,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,635,392. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

