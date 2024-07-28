Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $235.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $262.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.96.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $213.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,939.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.