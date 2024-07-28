Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 55.9% in July

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the June 30th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Aviva Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AVVIY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.91. 11,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,576. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

