Axie Infinity Price Reaches $5.90 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $5.90 or 0.00008679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $874.59 million and approximately $23.35 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,030.79 or 1.00082069 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006794 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00071594 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,249,866 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,178,390.0201927 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.94359294 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $28,991,568.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

