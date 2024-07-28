Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guess? by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Guess? by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. Guess?’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

