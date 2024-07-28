Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $139.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $106.90 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

