Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $118.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average of $112.46. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $129.19. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

