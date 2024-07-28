Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Viper Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy by 94.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VNOM opened at $42.30 on Friday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viper Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

