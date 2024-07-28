Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,132.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA opened at $53.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

