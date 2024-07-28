Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.