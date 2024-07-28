Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $249.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $255.79. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.17.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.80.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

