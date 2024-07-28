Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,551 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period.

BNDX stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

