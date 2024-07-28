Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,396,000 after purchasing an additional 62,174 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.6 %

CHH opened at $128.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.58. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

