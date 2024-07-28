Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $1,849,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $3,052,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $1,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $22.89 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $259.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.78 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.14%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

