Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Trading Up 3.6%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Ayala Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

Ayala Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Ayala’s previous dividend of $0.05. Ayala’s dividend payout ratio is 10.72%.

About Ayala

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines, Europe, Asia, and the United States. It develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial lots, as well as develops and sells leisure properties; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

