Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.46% of Veracyte worth $24,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Veracyte by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Veracyte by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Veracyte by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of VCYT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 478,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,713. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $31,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $78,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $31,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,686 shares of company stock valued at $382,807 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

